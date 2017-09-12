Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Infertility Cure

The Ancient Chinese Wellness Program for Getting Pregnant and Having Healthy Babies

A groundbreaking alternative approach to treating infertility using traditional Chinese medicine-on its own or in conjunction with the latest Western-based reproductive technology.
Dr. Randine Lewis offers you a natural way to support your efforts to get pregnant. In The Infertility Cure, Dr. Lewis outlines her simple guidelines involving diet, herbs, and acupressure so that you can make use of her experience and expertise to create a nurturing, welcoming environment for a healthy baby.
The Infertility Cure addresses:
  • Advanced maternal age
  • Recurrent miscarriage
  • Immunological fertility problems
  • Male-factor infertility
  • Hormonal imbalances and associated conditions
  • Anovulation, lethal phase defect, amenorrhea, unexplained infertility
  • Endometriosis, polycystic ovaries, tubal obstruction, uterine fibroids
  • Improving the outcome of assisted reproductive techniques
The Infertility Cure opens the door to new ideas about treating infertility that will dramatically increase your odds of getting pregnant-the natural way.
Genre: Nonfiction / Medical / Alternative & Complementary Medicine

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $24.98 / $32.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549169212

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Reader Reviews