The Infertility Cure
The Ancient Chinese Wellness Program for Getting Pregnant and Having Healthy Babies
A groundbreaking alternative approach to treating infertility using traditional Chinese medicine-on its own or in conjunction with the latest Western-based reproductive technology.Read More
Dr. Randine Lewis offers you a natural way to support your efforts to get pregnant. In The Infertility Cure, Dr. Lewis outlines her simple guidelines involving diet, herbs, and acupressure so that you can make use of her experience and expertise to create a nurturing, welcoming environment for a healthy baby.
The Infertility Cure addresses:
- Advanced maternal age
- Recurrent miscarriage
- Immunological fertility problems
- Male-factor infertility
- Hormonal imbalances and associated conditions
- Anovulation, lethal phase defect, amenorrhea, unexplained infertility
- Endometriosis, polycystic ovaries, tubal obstruction, uterine fibroids
- Improving the outcome of assisted reproductive techniques