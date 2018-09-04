Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Amish Widow's Rescue
The perfect family awaits…if only he’ll risk his heart.
Pregnant and recently widowed, Grace Fisher is determined to provide for her family on her own. Thankfully, her jam business is popular in her Amish community. But it’s difficult keeping up with her work, her farm chores, and her two mischievous children. Especially now that they’ve taken to idolizing their neighbor Elijah. While the handsome farmer is kind and generous, he seems intent on holding Grace and her little ones at a distance…
Elijah Beiler has always admired his neighbor Grace. So standing by while she struggles to support her family isn’t an option. Offering to take over her farm duties, Elijah is determined to help while remaining detached. He knows all too well that love only leads to heartbreak. Yet the more time he spends with Grace and her children, the harder he finds it to leave each day. But can Elijah overcome past hurts and open his heart to this ready-made family?
“A beautiful story of forgiveness and second chances.” -Shelley Shepard Gray, New York Times bestselling author, on The Amish Teacher’s Gift
The Love & Promises series:
The Amish Teacher’s Gift
The Amish Midwife’s Secret
The Amish Widow’s Rescue
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
4 Stars! "There is romance and a little mystery with characters who only want the best for everyone they care for....It is refreshing to have special needs children as the focal point in the story line."—RT Book Reviews
"A true gift of a story that will capture your heart and inspire you with its compassion and love."—Fresh Fiction on The Amish Teacher's Gift
"A beautiful and special story....I cannot recommend this story highly enough, and I look forward to the next novel in this series. Rachel J. Good is a talented and expressive author."—Harlequin Junkie, Recommended Read
"Talented Rachel Good doesn't disappoint with her endearing and heartwarming story. You won't want to miss this one."—Molly Jebber on The Amish Teacher's Gift
"Sweet and satisfying. A well-crafted story of hope and heart."—Jennifer Beckstrand, author of A Courtship on Huckleberry Hill
"Open up this book, and you'll smile and you'll cry and you'll cheer for characters who will stay in your heart long after you turn the last page."—Jo Ann Brown, national best-selling author of The Amish Suitor
"The Amish Teacher's Gift will tug at your heartstrings, move your spirit, and leave you smiling....This is one book you don't want to miss!"—Amy Lillard, bestselling author
"Any lover of Amish romance will be captivated by The Amish Teacher's Gift, written by a woman who knows the Amish well. Charming Ada Rupp and her unusual students will tug at your heartstrings as they maneuver through their various challenges, and bless you with a satisfying ending."—Kate Lloyd, bestselling author
"The Amish Teacher's Gift pulled me in from the first page and left me breathless The tension was palpable, the love story so touching. I'd recommend this book to anyone who loves a good romance."—Cheryl Williford, author of The Amish Widow's Secret