The Amish Teacher's Gift
Read More
A Teacher’s Love
Widower Josiah Yoder wants to be a good father. But it’s not easy with a deaf young son who doesn’t understand why his mamm isn’t coming home. At a loss, Josiah enrolls Nathan in a special-needs school and is relieved to see his son immediately comforted by his new teacher, a woman whose sweet charm and gentle smile just might be the balm they both need.
With seven siblings to care for, Ada Rupp wasn’t sure she wanted to take on teaching, too. But the moment she holds Nathan in her arms, she realizes she’ll do all she can to help this lost little boy. Plus, it gives her a chance to spend more time with Josiah. Falling for a man in mourning may be against the rules, but his quiet strength is the support Ada never knew she needed. And, together, they could have the loving family she’d always hoped for.
The Love & Promises series:
The Amish Teacher’s Gift
The Amish Midwife’s Secret
The Amish Widow’s Rescue
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A beautiful story of forgiveness and second chances. Rachel portrays the Amish community with compassion and care and has written an emotional novel filled with hope and faith. The Amish Teacher's Gift might have been the first book I've read by Rachel J. Good, but it won't be my last."—Shelley Shepard Gray, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author
4 Stars! "A beautiful and special story....I cannot recommend this story highly enough, and I look forward to the next novel in this series. Rachel J. Good is a talented and expressive author."—Harlequin Junkie, Recommended Read
4 Stars! "There is romance and a little mystery with characters who only want the best for everyone they care for....It is refreshing to have special needs children as the focal point in the story line."—RT Book Reviews
"Talented Rachel Good doesn't disappoint with her endearing and heartwarming story. You won't want to miss this one."—Molly Jebber on The Amish Teacher's Gift
"Sweet and satisfying. A well-crafted story of hope and heart."—Jennifer Beckstrand, author of A Courtship on Huckleberry Hill
"Open up this book, and you'll smile and you'll cry and you'll cheer for characters who will stay in your heart long after you turn the last page."—Jo Ann Brown, national best-selling author of The Amish Suitor
"The Amish Teacher's Gift will tug at your heartstrings, move your spirit, and leave you smiling....This is one book you don't want to miss!"—Amy Lillard, bestselling author
"Any lover of Amish romance will be captivated by The Amish Teacher's Gift, written by a woman who knows the Amish well. Charming Ada Rupp and her unusual students will tug at your heartstrings as they maneuver through their various challenges, and bless you with a satisfying ending."—Kate Lloyd, bestselling author
"The Amish Teacher's Gift pulled me in from the first page and left me breathless The tension was palpable, the love story so touching. I'd recommend this book to anyone who loves a good romance."—Cheryl Williford, author of The Amish Widow's Secret