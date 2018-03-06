Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Amish Midwife's Secret
An Amish midwife and an Englisch doctor must embrace their differences to rescue a baby in need in this uplifting romance that will “warm your heart” (Marta Perry).
Kyle Miller never planned on becoming a country doctor. But when he’s offered a medical practice in his sleepy hometown, Kyle knows he must return… and face the painful past he left behind. Except the Amish community isn’t quite ready for Kyle. Especially the pretty midwife who refuses to compromise her traditions with his modern medicine…
The more Leah Stoltzfus works with the handsome Englisch doctor, the more she finds herself caught between the expectations of her family and her own hopes for the future. It will take one surprising revelation and one helpless baby in need of love to show Leah and Kyle that their bond may be greater than their differences… if Leah can find the courage to follow her heart.
“The Amish Teacher’s Gift might have been the first book I’ve read by Rachel J. Good, but it won’t be my last.” – Shelley Shepard Gray, New York Times bestselling author
The Love & Promises series:
The Amish Teacher’s Gift
The Amish Midwife’s Secret
The Amish Widow’s Rescue
Praise
"Rachel J. Good's charming new book, The Amish Midwife's Secret, will warm your heart as a helpless child shows the way to love and caring for two people separated by seemingly impossible circumstances."—Marta Perry, national bestselling author
"Rachel J. Good creates characters who will capture your heart and leave you smiling."—Amy Lillard, award-winning author
"Any lover of Amish romance will be captivated by The Amish Teacher's Gift, written by a woman who knows the Amish well. Charming Ada Rupp and her unusual students will tug at your heartstrings as they maneuver through their various challenges, and bless you with a satisfying ending."—Kate Lloyd, bestselling author
"Talented Rachel Good doesn't disappoint with her endearing and heartwarming story. You won't want to miss this one."—Molly Jebber on The Amish Teacher's Gift
"Sweet and satisfying. A well-crafted story of hope and heart."
—Jennifer Beckstrand, author of A Courtship on Huckleberry Hill
"A beautiful story of forgiveness and second chances. Rachel portrays the Amish community with compassion and care and has written an emotional novel filled with hope and faith. The Amish Teacher's Gift might have been the first book I've read by Rachel J. Good, but it won't be my last."—Shelley Shepard Gray, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author
"Open up this book, and you'll smile and you'll cry and you'll cheer for characters who will stay in your heart long after you turn the last page."—Jo Ann Brown, national best-selling author of The Amish Suitor
"The Amish Teacher's Gift will tug at your heartstrings, move your spirit, and leave you smiling....This is one book you don't want to miss!"—Amy Lillard, bestselling author
"The Amish Teacher's Gift pulled me in from the first page and left me breathless The tension was palpable, the love story so touching. I'd recommend this book to anyone who loves a good romance."—Cheryl Williford, author of The Amish Widow's Secret
4 Stars! "There is romance and a little mystery with characters who only want the best for everyone they care for....It is refreshing to have special needs children as the focal point in the story line."—RT Book Reviews