



It’s time to revive your heart, release your purpose, and have an authentic relationship with God!





Women want to live boldly and bravely in their faith, but many feel weighed down by… something. They pretend to live a full life, but wonder why life as a Christian lacks luster. To fill the aches, they feast unknowingly upon consumerism, self-worship, food obsession, seeking love in all the wrong places, and grasping for anything but Jesus.





Rachel shows women that in order to renew passion, purpose, and unwavering faith, they must intentionally choose to refine and restore their mind, body, and soul, acknowledging their subtle sins before Jesus.





In REFINE AND RESTORE, Rachel shares the process of refining sins out of her life, which separated her from deeper intimacy with God, and restoring her heart back to the truth of who God really is. Through personal stories of confession and conviction (refining moments), readers will discover how Rachel found an authentic, vibrant relationship with God (restored wholeness)-inspiring readers to do the same.