I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are

"The stories have everything: Harry Potter fanfiction, deep thoughts about pooping, blow-by-blow accounts of fights with S&P during Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. I cracked up throughout, but what made it stick with me was her articulation of her anxieties. It was easy to see where and how in her life the beginnings of her work formed, and why certain experiences loomed large. All that, plus lyrics to songs she wrote about her former roommates! I'm telling you: It's good weird."—Mashable

"Whipsmart candor and disarming energy...Fans of her show and former and current nerds of all stripes will see themselves in Bloom's story. The end of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has not dulled its fans' enthusiasm, and, really, anyone who made it out of adolescence alive will appreciate Bloom's insights."—Booklist

"If you loved Tina Fey and Amy Pohler's memoirs, don't sleep on this one from the creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Bloom's signature wit and honest voice shine through every word of this quirky, laugh-out-loud book that I read in one gut-busting sitting."—Good Housekeeping

"It's nice to know someone as talented as Rachel is also pretty weird. If you're like me and love Rachel Bloom, this hilarious, personal book will make you love her even more." —Mindy Kaling

"Rachel is one of the funniest bravest people of our generation and this book blew me away."—Amy Schumer

"Painfully funny (and funnily painful)."—B.J. Novak

"Rachel Bloom looks at our 'normal' world through the point of view of a confused, hopeful alien with a huge heart and a raging, quirky creativity. I will never look at amusement park maps the same way."—Patton Oswalt

"There's something I love a lot that people don't acknowledge as a thing and it's heartbreaking comedy. This book is that. Read it. You will laugh while you're crying and cry while you're laughing. Treat yourself to the heartbreaking comedy that is the life of Rachel Bloom."—Sarah Silverman

"Rachel Bloom is just that a person who has whole-y bloomed into a fiercely funny talent performer and now writer. Was that a corny sentence? Yes. Is this book corny? No. It's wild to read or think about people wanting so desperately to be normal. I'm so thankful Rachel never got to where the normal people are because we wouldn't be enriched with the art she has shared with the world. The book is f*cking funny and a breezy read and you're goofy as f*ck if you don't buy it."—Nicole Byer, author of #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE

"My podcast made Rachel Bloom cum and it'll make you cum too."—Dan Savage