UglyDolls: Today's the Day!

The UglyDolls have a shindig, a bash, and a party every day. Things couldn’t be better in Uglyville! But one UglyDoll wants more. Moxy dreams of leaving Uglyville and meeting a child to call her very own. Join her, Ox, Ugly Dog, Lucky Bat, Wage, and Babo as they set off on an adventure to find the Big World and make Moxy’s dreams come true. Today is the day!





Celebrating imagination, love, friendship, and individuality, UglyDolls is sure to be a hit with young children everywhere. This full-color storybook captures all the fun of the film with a bonus sheet of stickers!





