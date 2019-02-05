Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Little Pony: We Are Thankful
Learn about giving thanks and being grateful for friends, family, and fall with your favorite ponies in this charming leveled reader based on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!
Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.
Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.
