My Little Pony: We Are Thankful

by


Learn about giving thanks and being grateful for friends, family, and fall with your favorite ponies in this charming leveled reader based on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!

Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.

© 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316490405

