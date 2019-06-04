Spirit Riding Free: Spring Beginnings

It’s springtime in Miradero in this leveled reader based on DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free!





The PALs are excited when they are invited to a fancy ball being held in honor of the Governor’s visit to town. But the girls’ plans for the ball are derailed when they find out a member of Spirit’s herd is having a baby and needs their help. Will the PALs be able to save the day and their night?





Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.





Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.





