Spirit Riding Free: Spring Beginnings

It’s springtime in Miradero in this leveled reader based on DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free!

The PALs are excited when they are invited to a fancy ball being held in honor of the Governor’s visit to town. But the girls’ plans for the ball are derailed when they find out a member of Spirit’s herd is having a baby and needs their help. Will the PALs be able to save the day and their night?

Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.

DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2020 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316455176

Passport to Reading Level 2