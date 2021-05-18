Uncover inspiring correspondence and powerful stories from some of history's most celebrated letter-writers in Signed & Sealed, a beautiful collection from the team behind Quotabelle.



From the authors of Beautifully Said, Grit & Grace, and Bravely, comes Signed & Sealed, an elegant gift book that captures the wit, heart, whimsy, and brilliance of iconic correspondence between beloved pairs both past and present. Readers will page through unique communiques and intriguing stories, with entries that highlight the openings and closings of letters in period-inspired fonts, as they uncover a glimpse into the who, what, when and where of each distinctive quotation.



With chapter themes like "with a wink" and "with a kiss" that speak to our collective love of letter writing– from fan mail and pen pals to love letters and fond farewells– this smart, stylish collection of quotations combs through the pages of history to find wisdom and inspiration in the private words of public pairs. Its pages are tailor-made for bibliophiles, history buffs, pen pals, stationery fans and letter lovers of all ages.The 100 featured correspondents include friends, lovers, family members, and professional admirers, like Frida Kahlo and Georgia O'Keefe, George and Martha Washington, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Taylor and Andy Warhol, Nelson to Zenani Mandela, and many more.



This unique collection was meticulously researched and curated with care by Quotabelle, a start-up that elevates women’s voices through the power of words.