The Last Winter
The Last Winter

The Scientists, Adventurers, Journeymen, and Mavericks Trying to Save the World

by

ON SALE: November 2nd 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Earth Sciences

PAGE COUNT: 384

A gripping blend of narrative travelogue, history, and climatology set against the end of ice, snow, and winter as we know it.

As the planet warms, winter is shrinking. In the last fifty years, the Northern Hemisphere lost a million square miles of spring snowpack and in the US alone, snow cover has been reduced by 15-30%. On average, winter has shrunk by a month in most northern latitudes.

In this deeply researched, beautifully written, and adventure-filled book, journalist Porter Fox travels along the edge of the Northern Hemisphere's snow line to track the scope of this drastic change, and how it will literally change everything—from rapid sea level rise, to fresh water scarcity for two billion people, to massive greenhouse gas emissions from thawing permafrost, and a half dozen climate tipping points that could very well spell the end of our world.

This original research is animated by four harrowing and illuminating journeys- each grounded by interviews with idiosyncratic, charismatic experts in their respective fields and Fox's own narrative of growing up on a remote island in Northern Maine.

Timely, atmospheric, and expertly investigated, THE LAST WINTER will showcase a shocking and unexpected casualty of climate change—that  may well set off its own unstoppable warming cycle.

