The Natural Baby Sleep Solution
Use Your Child's Internal Sleep Rhythms for Better Nights and Naps

by Polly Moore

On Sale

Mar 8, 2016

Page Count

192 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780761193029

Genre

Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting / General

Description

Kinder, Gentler, and It Really Works

Based on the human rest and activity cycle that occurs every hour and a half, here’s a scientifically based program for parents to help babies get all the sleep they need, both through the night and during the day. The method is simple, foolproof, and yields long-lasting results: truly restful daytime naps (which also gives an infant a head start on cognitive development and emotional intelligence) and consistent nighttime sleep—as beneficial for parents as it is for the baby.
  • For babies aged two weeks to one year
  • Lessons in sleep independence and solutions to common problems, such as your baby waking up too early, getting a second wind before bedtime, confusing day and night, and more
  • Includes a guided journal for recording your baby’s sleep signals and keeping track of naps and bedtimes
A simple program for sleep that delivers foolproof results.
 

Praise

“The most novel, natural, and easy approach.” –Mairav Cohen-Zion, Ph.D., Laboratory for Sleep and Behavioral Neuroscience, University of California, San Diego

“Finally, a how-to book on baby sleep from a scientist and a mother. Polly Moore understands the intricacies of infant sleep and is empathetic to the roller-coaster of parenthood.” –Sarah C. Mednick, Ph.D., author of Take a Nap! Change Your Life
 
