Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
The Natural Baby Sleep Solution
Use Your Child's Internal Sleep Rhythms for Better Nights and Naps
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 8, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Kinder, Gentler, and It Really Works
Based on the human rest and activity cycle that occurs every hour and a half, here’s a scientifically based program for parents to help babies get all the sleep they need, both through the night and during the day. The method is simple, foolproof, and yields long-lasting results: truly restful daytime naps (which also gives an infant a head start on cognitive development and emotional intelligence) and consistent nighttime sleep—as beneficial for parents as it is for the baby.
Based on the human rest and activity cycle that occurs every hour and a half, here’s a scientifically based program for parents to help babies get all the sleep they need, both through the night and during the day. The method is simple, foolproof, and yields long-lasting results: truly restful daytime naps (which also gives an infant a head start on cognitive development and emotional intelligence) and consistent nighttime sleep—as beneficial for parents as it is for the baby.
- For babies aged two weeks to one year
- Lessons in sleep independence and solutions to common problems, such as your baby waking up too early, getting a second wind before bedtime, confusing day and night, and more
- Includes a guided journal for recording your baby’s sleep signals and keeping track of naps and bedtimes
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“The most novel, natural, and easy approach.” –Mairav Cohen-Zion, Ph.D., Laboratory for Sleep and Behavioral Neuroscience, University of California, San Diego
“Finally, a how-to book on baby sleep from a scientist and a mother. Polly Moore understands the intricacies of infant sleep and is empathetic to the roller-coaster of parenthood.” –Sarah C. Mednick, Ph.D., author of Take a Nap! Change Your Life
“Finally, a how-to book on baby sleep from a scientist and a mother. Polly Moore understands the intricacies of infant sleep and is empathetic to the roller-coaster of parenthood.” –Sarah C. Mednick, Ph.D., author of Take a Nap! Change Your Life