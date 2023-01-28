The Natural Baby Sleep Solution

For babies aged two weeks to one year

Lessons in sleep independence and solutions to common problems, such as your baby waking up too early, getting a second wind before bedtime, confusing day and night, and more

Includes a guided journal for recording your baby’s sleep signals and keeping track of naps and bedtimes

Based on the human rest and activity cycle that occurs every hour and a half, here’s a scientifically based program for parents to help babies get all the sleep they need, both through the night and during the day. The method is simple, foolproof, and yields long-lasting results: truly restful daytime naps (which also gives an infant a head start on cognitive development and emotional intelligence) and consistent nighttime sleep—as beneficial for parents as it is for the baby.A simple program for sleep that delivers foolproof results.