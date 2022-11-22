Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Top Dog
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Top Dog

The Science of Winning and Losing

by Po Bronson

by Ashley Merryman

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback See All

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 19, 2013. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Feb 19, 2013

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

Twelve Logo

ISBN-13

9781455573462

Genre

Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Personal Success

Description

New York Times Bestseller

Po Bronson and Ashley Merryman’s work changes the national dialogue. Beyond their bestselling books, you know them from commentary and features in the New York Times, CNN, NPR, Time, Newsweek, Wired, New York, and more. E-mail, Facebook, and Twitter accounts are filled with demands to read their reporting (such as “How Not to Talk to Your Kids,” “Creativity Crisis,” and “Losing Is Good for You”).

In Top Dog, Bronson and Merryman again use their astonishing blend of science and storytelling to reveal what’s truly in the heart of a champion. The joy of victory and the character-building agony of defeat. Testosterone and the neuroscience of mistakes. Why rivals motivate. How home field advantage gets you a raise. What teamwork really requires. It’s baseball, the SAT, sales contests, and Linux. How before da Vinci and FedEx were innovators, first, they were great competitors.

Olympians carry Top Dog in their gym bags. It’s in briefcases of Wall Street traders and Madison Avenue madmen. Risk takers from Silicon Valley to Vegas race to implement its ideas, as educators debate it in halls of academia. Now see for yourself what this game-changing talk is all about.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less