Crystals 500-Piece Puzzle

Explore the essential qualities and magical properties of crystals and gems in this deluxe 500-piece puzzle and booklet set.
- 500-PIECE PUZZLE: Printed on high-quality stock, this full-color puzzle includes 500 printed pieces that showcase iconic crystals. Finished puzzle measures approximately 16 X 20".
- BEAUTIFUL ILLUSTRATIONS: Favorite gems, including rose quartz, Tiger's Eye, lapis lazuli, and more are depicted in brilliant colors on the finished puzzle image.
- DELUXE CASE: This puzzle comes housed in a fully-illustrated box (wafer-sealed) for secure storage.
- BONUS BOOKLET: Flip through an informative, 32-page illustrated booklet (5 X 6") complete with information on dozens of the most popular crystals, including their historic uses, key properties, and incorporation into energetic grids.
