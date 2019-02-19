This padded Bible storybook takes all of the best qualities of the Planet 316 Story Bible—creative storytelling, humor, augmented reality, and engaging illustrations—and distills them into a format toddlers can enjoy. The Planet 316 Story Bible for Toddlers includes eight classic Bible stories from the Old and New Testaments. Little ones will learn about Noah and the ark, David and Goliath, the birth of Jesus, and more with bite-sized stories crafted for the short attention spans of wiggly toddlers. Families will love this fresh storybook that makes the Bible approachable and enjoyable.