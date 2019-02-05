Introduce your littlest rocker to the glamour and theatricality of KISS in this delightful book in the Baby Rocker board book series.



Black-and-white face paint. White lights. Pink tongue. Orange fireworks. Celebrate all that encompasses the rock group KISS with your young toddler in this fun, fantastical, and playful new board book. Perfect for the KISS fan, young or old, this book is sure to provide read-aloud fun with the pairing of iconic KISS items with simplified text. At the book’s end, get ready to rock n’ roll all nite with Baby KISS and their baby friends!