Baby Bowie
A Book about Adjectives
Introduce your littlest rocker to the magic and creativity of David Bowie in this delightful book in the new Baby Rocker board book series. Shiny lightning bolt. High boots. Spiky hair. Celebrate all that iconic musician David Bowie is about with your toddler in this fun, fantastical, and playful new book. Perfect for any Bowie fan, young or old, this book is sure to provide read-aloud fun with the pairing of iconic Bowie items and looks with simplified text. At the end of the book, put on your shoes and best costume because it’s time to dance with Baby Bowie and friends!Read More
