Description

By the end of 2022, the Covid war had already caused about 20 million premature deaths around the world, with no end in sight. More than 1.2 million in the United States. The U.S. suffered a drop in life expectancy larger than after the Second World War. It was the greatest peacetime catastrophe of modern times.



Our national leaders have drifted into treating the pandemic as though it were an unavoidable natural catastrophe, repeating a depressing cycle of panic followed by neglect. So a remarkable group of 37 practitioners and scholars from many backgrounds came together determined to discover and learn lessons from this latest world war.



Lessons from the Covid War is plain-spoken and clear sighted. It cuts through the enormous jumble of information to make some sense of it all and answer: What just happened to us, and why? And crucially, how, next time, could we do better? Because there will be a next time.



Many Americans had to improvise to fight this war, often displaying great ingenuity and dedication. They had to overcome systems that made success hard and failure easy. Yet they showed what might be possible. Governors and mayors improvised new ways of tracking and coping with emergencies. Volunteers improvised toolkits to reopen schools and workplaces. A new program designed by little-known bureaucrats, Operation Warp Speed, showed how to fight back with revolutionary medical defenses.



Amid the disappointments and the tragic loss of life, Lessons from the Covid War shows how Americans can, together, learn the hard truths of our recent past so that we can truly meet our era's global emergencies.