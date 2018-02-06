Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Game Query

Game Query

Nontrivial Trivia from the Minds at The Economist

Edited by

Contributions by

Contributions by

Contributions by

Contributions by

Test yourself against The Economist’s champion quiz team – the only trivia book you’ll ever need!

Trivia books are a dime a dozen. Trust The Economist, which knows the price and the value of everything, to do something different.

In its first ever trivia book in a 175-year history, the sharp wits of The Economist’s own champion pub quiz team (team name: Marginal Futility) throw down the gauntlet for a genuinely tough contest. Ranging over the globe and the sweep of world history, peering into the most significant developments in science, politics and culture, this is the rare quiz whose answers shed real light on the ways of the world. For example:

  • Where did 15th-Century popes live?
  • Which European country’s flag features a double-headed eagle?
  • Who was the only man to serve as president of the U.S. and chief justice of the Supreme Court?
  • What is notable about the constitution of Israel?
  • Ikebana is a Japanese art associated with what skill?
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Trivia

On Sale: July 31st 2018

Price: $1.99 / $2.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781610399913

the Economist
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews