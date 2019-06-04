Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Laugh and Learn Bible for Little Ones

by


Fifteen beautifully-illustrated, whimsically-written Bible stories that will introduce little learners to God’s great story.

The Laugh and Learn Bible for Little Ones is written by VeggieTales® creator Phil Vischer. This simple board book Bible is the perfect companion to the Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids or a delightful stand-alone tool that will introduce toddlers and preschoolers to beloved, gospel-focused Bible stories.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religion / Bible Stories / Old Testament

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 34

ISBN-13: 9781546014003

JellyTelly Press
Board book
What's Inside

Reader Reviews