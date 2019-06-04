Laugh and Learn Bible for Little Ones



Fifteen beautifully-illustrated, whimsically-written Bible stories that will introduce little learners to God’s great story.



The Laugh and Learn Bible for Little Ones is written by VeggieTales® creator Phil Vischer. This simple board book Bible is the perfect companion to the Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids or a delightful stand-alone tool that will introduce toddlers and preschoolers to beloved, gospel-focused Bible stories.

Fifteen beautifully-illustrated, whimsically-written Bible stories that will introduce little learners to God’s great story.

