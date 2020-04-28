Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Laugh and Grow Bible for Little Ones
The Gospel in 15 One-Minute Bible Stories
Fifteen beautifully-illustrated, whimsically-written Bible stories that will introduce little learners to God’s great story.Read More
The Laugh and Grow Bible for Little Ones is written by VeggieTales® creator Phil Vischer. This simple board book Bible is the perfect companion to the Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids or a delightful stand-alone tool that will introduce toddlers and preschoolers to beloved, gospel-focused Bible stories.
Board book
