The Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids will guide readers from Genesis to Revelation, retelling beloved Bible stories AND tackling tricky questions like “What is sin?” and “What is the Trinity?”



Each story is vividly illustrated, takes just five minutes to read, and includes a family connection to encourage family Bible study and help readers learn, talk, and pray together! PLUS, bonus content connects the dots of each Bible story, making the Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids a family devotional Bible that provides a big picture, applicational view of the Biblical narrative.