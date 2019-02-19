Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

I Thank God for This Day!

I Thank God for This Day!

by

Join Junior, Laura, and Annie as they enjoy a sunny day in the park with friends and family. And share in their delight as they express gratitude for the many blessings God gives us. Based on the popular VeggieTales “Thankfulness Song,” and filled with a familiar cast of Veggie characters, this bright, joy-filled book will help children recognize that there are many reasons to be thankful each day.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Values & Virtues

On Sale: January 26th 2016

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824919665

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
What's Inside

VeggieTales