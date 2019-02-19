I Thank God For This Day

A musical book from the #1 children's faith-based brand! The Veggies know that it is fun to thank God for the good things He gives us! As Junior Asparagus, Laura Carrot, Annie, and others enjoy a sunny day in the park, they express gratitude for the things that make them glad. Children can push the button to sing along with the refrain of the “Thankfulness Song.” This bright, joy-filled book will help children to recognize that there are many reasons to be thankful each day.