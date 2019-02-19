Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

I Thank God For This Day

I Thank God For This Day

by

by

A musical book from the #1 children's faith-based brand! The Veggies know that it is fun to thank God for the good things He gives us! As Junior Asparagus, Laura Carrot, Annie, and others enjoy a sunny day in the park, they express gratitude for the things that make them glad. Children can push the button to sing along with the refrain of the “Thankfulness Song.” This bright, joy-filled book will help children to recognize that there are many reasons to be thankful each day.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious

On Sale: February 1st 2013

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 16

ISBN-13: 9780824918972

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
