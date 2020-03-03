Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
World History in Figures
Drawing on cutting-edge scholarship of world history and economics, Turchin and Hoyer reveal the progress of civilization by numbers.Read More
Building on the Pocket World in Figures series’ trademark charts and tables, World History in Figures uses charts, maps, and other graphics to literally show the rise and fall of trade networks, countries, and empires, as well as just how far we have come in the past few centuries.
For instance, did you know that the Mongol conquests resulted in a perceptible drop in carbon emissions? That malaria has been the most common cause of death? That the United Kingdom was the most indebted it has ever been at the end of the Napoleonic wars?
World History in Figures promises to change how we think about history and the economy.
Building on the Pocket World in Figures series’ trademark charts and tables, World History in Figures uses charts, maps, and other graphics to literally show the rise and fall of trade networks, countries, and empires, as well as just how far we have come in the past few centuries.
For instance, did you know that the Mongol conquests resulted in a perceptible drop in carbon emissions? That malaria has been the most common cause of death? That the United Kingdom was the most indebted it has ever been at the end of the Napoleonic wars?
World History in Figures promises to change how we think about history and the economy.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use