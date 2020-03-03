Figuring Out the Past promises to change how we think about history and the economy.



Building on theseries’ trademark charts and tables,uses charts, maps, and other graphics to literally show the rise and fall of trade networks, countries, and empires, as well as just how far we have come in the past few centuries.For instance, did you know that the Mongol conquests resulted in a perceptible drop in carbon emissions? That malaria has been the most common cause of death? That the United Kingdom was the most indebted it has ever been at the end of the Napoleonic wars?