Go behind the scenes of the American Presidency—in the Oval Office, the Situation Room, aboard Air Force One, and beyond— in intimate detail with #1 bestselling author and presidential photographer Pete Souza



Pete Souza has spent more time in the Oval Office than any person in history, former two-term Presidents excluded. During the Obama administration alone, Souza estimates that he was "inside the presidential bubble" for more than 250,000 hours.



In Inside the Presidential Bubble, Souza brings the inner sanctum of the American Presidency to life and goes behind the scenes to share never-before-seen photographs and stories of life in the White House and traveling with the President across the country and around the world.



Focusing on the people, processes, and traditions that define our nation's highest office, this book will put you inside the Presidency, looking out–and deliver a new view of the Secret Service, the seriousness of the Situation Room, and even the waste-paper basketball games played in rare moments of downtime outside the Oval.



Told with Pete's distinctive voice and brimming with gorgeous photography, Inside the Presidential Bubble offers a one-of-a-kind look into the daily intrigues and fascinating minutiae that make up the foundation of the American Presidency. It is an essential book for every American citizen.

