Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Enchantimals: Spring Scavenger Hunt

Enchantimals: Spring Scavenger Hunt

by


Join the Enchantimals on a new adventure in this spring-themed level 2 reader, based on a popular webisode now streaming on Amazon Prime!

It’s been a whole year since Patter Peacock and Flap washed ashore in Wonderwood. Now they can’t imagine living anywhere else! To celebrate, Patter and Flap throw a scavenger hunt party for all their Enchantimal and bestie friends. Can they find all the clues?

Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text, reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: Encourage developing readers to sound out loud, more complex stories with simple vocabulary.

ENCHANTIMALS and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. ©2019 Mattel.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

On Sale: March 5th 2019

Price: $4.99 / $6.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316487375

LB Kids Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Buy Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound