Enchantimals: Spring Scavenger Hunt

Join the Enchantimals on a new adventure in this spring-themed level 2 reader, based on a popular webisode now streaming on Amazon Prime!



It’s been a whole year since Patter Peacock and Flap washed ashore in Wonderwood. Now they can’t imagine living anywhere else! To celebrate, Patter and Flap throw a scavenger hunt party for all their Enchantimal and bestie friends. Can they find all the clues?





Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text, reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.





Level 2: Reading out Loud: Encourage developing readers to sound out loud, more complex stories with simple vocabulary.





ENCHANTIMALS and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. ©2019 Mattel.