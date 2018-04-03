My Little Pony: Ponyville Mysteries: The Cutie Mark Chronicles Volume 1

Join the Cutie Mark Crusaders as they solve mysteries around Ponyville!

Apple Bloom, Scootaloo, and Sweetie Belle love that they’ve been able to help so many ponies with their cutie marks, but they can’t help feeling like the Cutie Mark Crusaders should be doing something…more adventurous. When a mysterious new Unicorn named Lilymoon moves to town, it seems like the Cutie Mark Crusaders start having nothing but adventures! New friends, scary creatures, and spooky houses-what mysteries won’t the gang face?





Ideal for younger readers, these mysterious and sweetly spooky stories are sure to appeal to all My Little Pony fans–both girl and boy.





This bindup includes books 1 through 3 in the My Little Pony: Ponyville Mysteries series: Schoolhouse of Secrets, Tail of the Timberwolf, and Riddle of the Rusty Horseshoe.