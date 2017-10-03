My Little Pony: Ponyville Mysteries: Journey to the Livewood

Join the Cutie Mark Crusaders in the sixth and final book in the Ponyville Mysteries series as they solve the mysteries of the Livewood!



Apple Bloom, Sweetie Belle, and Scootaloo have been tirelessly preparing to prove their bravery and face the source of all the mischief that’s been happening recently. But when they enter the Livewood forest, nothing goes according to plan. The woods are full of Timbersnakes, slumberslime, and devious traps that could doom them! And something’s been leaving clues to guide them through the Livewood — but what? Will they be able to save their friends trapped in the forest? It’s up to the Cutie Mark Crusaders to save the day — and Equestria!



Ideal for younger readers, these mysterious and sweetly spooky stories are sure to appeal to all My Little Pony fans–both girl and boy.