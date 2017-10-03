My Little Pony: Ponyville Mysteries: Journey to the Livewood

Ideal for younger readers, these mysterious and sweetly spooky stories are sure to appeal to all My Little Pony fans–both girl and boy.



©2018 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.



Apple Bloom, Sweetie Belle, and Scootaloo have been tirelessly preparing to prove their bravery and face the source of all the mischief that’s been happening recently. But when they enter the Livewood forest, nothing goes according to plan. The woods are full of Timbersnakes, slumberslime, and devious traps that could doom them! And something’s been leaving clues to guide them through the Livewood — but what? Will they be able to save their friends trapped in the forest? It’s up to the Cutie Mark Crusaders to save the day — and Equestria!