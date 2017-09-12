My Little Pony: Ponyville Mysteries: Cursed Crusaders

Join the Cutie Mark Crusaders in the fifth book of the Ponyville Mysteries series as they solve the mystery of the Cursed Crusaders!





Scootaloo, Apple Bloom, and Sweetie Belle have hit a rough patch. Everything they do — from big plans to everyday tasks — backfires…and then some. They’re suddenly in trouble with their friends and family for no good reason, and even Lilymoon and Ambermoon are mad at them. With everything going so wrong, the Cutie Mark Crusaders are starting to think something magical must be going on….And when magic is involved, they know they can always turn to Starlight Glimmer! When the pony finds there actually might be a curse, the Crusaders decide the only way to fight a curse like this is with a little bit of chaos! Enter: Discord!

Ideal for younger readers, these mysterious and sweetly spooky stories are sure to appeal to all My Little Pony fans–both girl and boy.©2018 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.