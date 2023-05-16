Search
The Beatles Are Here!
50 Years after the Band Arrived in America, Writers, Musicians & Other Fans Remember
Contributors
The arrival of the Beatles was one of those unforgettable cultural touchstones. Through the voices of those who witnessed it or were swept up in it indirectly, The Beatles Are Here! explores the emotional impact—some might call it hysteria—of the Fab Four’s February 1964 dramatic landing on our shores. Contributors, including Lisa See, Gay Talese, Renée Fleming, Roy Blount, Jr., and many others, describe in essays and interviews how they were inspired by the Beatles.
This intimate and entertaining collection arose from writer Penelope Rowlands’s own Beatlemaniac phase: she was one of the screaming girls captured in an iconic photograph that has since been published around the world—and is displayed on the cover of this book. The stories of these girls, who found each other again almost 50 years later, are part of this volume as well. The Beatles Are Here! gets to the heart of why, half a century later, the Beatles still matter to us so deeply.
Excerpt
INTRODUCTION
WE WERE THERE.
We were there when the Beatles first landed on American shores, half a century ago.
This book is about the impact of their arrival. It is a "scrapbook of madness," in John Lennon's famous words.*
Our madness, and theirs.
People who weren't around then can scarcely imagine how it was when the Beatles came. How quickly they changed . . . everything.
Suddenly, they were here. There. Everywhere. The band infiltrated the airwaves by way of AM radio, at first via just a few songs, including, notably, "She Loves You," with its famous "Yeah, yeah, yeah" chorus and insistent, captivating beat. Two minutes and nineteen seconds that seemed to render almost everything, musically, that came before it obsolete.
It erased so much.
The world was so different then—as so many witnesses to the Beatles phenomenon attest in the following pages. The Atlantic seemed impossibly vast. There was no Internet, of course. News traveled by way of long-distance calls (rare because of the expense) and telegrams. Telegrams!
Beginning in late 1963 the songs arrived, ultrafast, delivered to us via quick-talking DJs and in vinyl form—45s, EPs, LPs. Each album came in mono or stereo. Whatever the format, each Beatles song was a burst of fresh sound, with a danceable beat, sweet, easy lyrics. I can still recall how electrified—shocked!—I felt by the first one I ever heard; from its thrilling opening drum roll to its curious last chord, "She Loves You" took me somewhere else.
One release followed another in staccato succession—"I Want to Hold Your Hand," "Love Me Do," "I Feel Fine," "Eight Days a Week"—a sustained climax that went on and on. Which partly explains the intensity of the experience. Within a quick slice of time the band changed the way we dressed, moved, listened, thought. The way we were.
One writer in these pages, Sigrid Nunez, likens the experience of Beatlemania to drinking a potion. It was that transformative and abrupt. Joe Queenan describes a revolution: "The Beatles swept away Pat Boone, Vic Damone, the Kingston Trio, doo-wop, and all that other twaddle in about thirty-six hours."
We carried around the Beatles' songs on plastic transistor radios with their scratchy sound. We moved to the music. We came alive to it on boardwalks "down the shore" in New Jersey; in sleepy Southern towns; on farms in Oregon; in Detroit cityscapes. We blared it out to our American world from streamlined, finned, gas-guzzling cars; suburban houses with pristine lawns; urban apartments overlooking sooty alleys. And some of us heard it in our heads as we chased the Beatles down hotel corridors or yelled up to them from the sidewalks below.
We were so primed to scream. As quite a few people in this collection, including "Cousin Brucie" Morrow, the legendary disc jockey, and the musician Billy Joel, remind us, the band's arrival in February of 1964 seemed to awaken this country from a profound, shattering grief. President Kennedy had been assassinated only six weeks before. America was in shards.
I remember coming home from school through the streets of Manhattan on the day JFK was killed, walking among hollow-eyed, tear-stricken adults. Grown-ups who had apparently emerged from a black-and-white horror film, lurching along, as if barely alive themselves.
Within a few short months, I was running through those same New York streets with a pack of girls I scarcely knew, following the Beatles and other British rock and roll bands around town, shrieking at the top of our lungs.
Which is how The Beatles Are Here! came about. Many years after the photograph on the cover of this book was published in the New York Times, I wrote about both that image and my Beatlemaniac years for Vogue. Several years later, the girls in the picture (actually, all but one) found one another again. We had stood side by side almost fifty years earlier on a sunny city street, fellow Beatlemaniacs, united in screaming. When we met again, through miraculous, Internet-era kismet, we felt a bond.
One that endures to this day.
Our story, among so many others, threads through this collection. It is our scrapbook of madness, comprised of written essays, interviews (the two can be distinguished in the pages that follow by the icons before each one: a microphone for interviews, a pen for written texts), and other fragments—including an email, a Facebook exchange, a handwritten diary entry. Some of the voices here are famous, others are not, but all touch on how profoundly affected we were by the arrival of the Beatles in our midst. And by "we," I don't mean just those who experienced them firsthand: a few of these contributors weren't even born when the band tore into town. Yet they, too, experienced them vividly, if at some remove.
One person after another bears witness to a cultural event so enormous that it's hard to imagine an equivalent. The writer Verlyn Klinkenborg exults—counterintuitively, at the very least—over not attending a performance of the band he revered when they played near his California town. For Véronique Vienne, a Frenchwoman who came to live in New York City just when the Beatles arrived, the group provided a soundtrack to a strange and surreal-seeming way of life.
Singer Cyndi Lauper, standing distractedly by a highway near Kennedy Airport, missed seeing the band's limousine as it roared by. No matter. Ringo, John, Paul, and George were omnipresent in her bedroom in a nearby Queens neighborhood in the fan photos she'd taped, adoringly, to the walls. It's tempting to believe that, even in two-dimensional form, they asserted their power, awakening this future superstar to love and music.
They did the same for so many of us.
For me, as this book's editor, culling this material was a quiet education, instructive in countless ways. It was fascinating to see how often disparate narratives aligned with each other, then diverged. And I was intrigued to learn from a host of musicians why the Beatles' music was so powerful then—and remains so to this day.
The singer and songwriter Janis Ian explains precisely how that chord works, the one that sends chills down our spines at the beginning of A Hard Day's Night. The glorious soprano Renée Fleming, who has recorded her own stunning, dusky rendition of the Lennon-McCartney ballad "In My Life," marvels at the perspicacity of the Beatles' lyrics, as does the omnitalented young composer and songwriter Gabriel Kahane. And musician Tom Rush takes us poignantly back to the moment when folk music was the unlikely center of popular radio culture. It was doomed, of course. It was soon to be engulfed by you-know-who and the clamorous rockers that came after.
These narratives hold a mirror up to our society as it was back then. The reflection in some ways came as a shock. How could I have lost sight of how jaggedly divided the country was in this period? The Civil Rights Act hadn't yet been passed. De facto segregation was the order of the day, a full decade after the Supreme Court, in Brown v. Board of Education, put an end—on paper, at least—to racial segregation in American schools.
Numerous commentators recall the fraught racial atmosphere of the early 1960s. Yet for the novelist Judy Juanita, who grew up in East Oakland, California, and edited a Black Panther newspaper in college, the Beatles provided hope. To her, their music, with its roots in American R&B, provided gorgeous, unexpected proof that black music and culture, willfully ignored by the white media for so long, could be kept down no longer.
The U.S. population itself was so different! Gay men and women were near invisible, at least to many. Female professionals were scarce. The Roman Catholic population, never quite in the mainstream, had been energized by the 1960 election of John F. Kennedy, one of their own, to the White House. So many ethnic groups that are now such a vibrant part of American life—Latinos, Middle Easterners, Indians and others from the subcontinent—hadn't yet arrived in significant numbers.
One strong evocation of the era is provided by Gay Talese, these days a gray eminence, a man of letters, but then a fledgling journalist for the New York Times. Recalling the experience of reporting on the Beatles for that paper, Talese re-creates the New York they found on their arrival, with its riots over the draft and civil rights, its burgeoning working class, and its very own (these days, almost paltry seeming) one percent.
Talese's Beatles story, which accompanied that photo of us screaming girls, is reproduced in these pages. It yields some surprises. For one thing its language is surprisingly fresh, as if it had been written just yesterday, and it's replete with the wry observations and witty turns of phrase that would make Talese—along with other writers such as Nora Ephron and Tom Wolfe who, as young newspaper reporters, also covered the Beatles' arrival in New York—famous as a practitioner of what came to be known as the New Journalism.
A glance at some of the other articles in the same issue of the Times demonstrates how radical Talese's approach was for the period. On a smaller, yet telling, note, it's disconcerting to see how many errors the piece contains, probably ones inserted in the course of editing the piece or setting it in type. ("Hot type," as it was then.) Yet these glitches, too, have a point to make, emphasizing the exercise in time travel that is at the heart of The Beatles Are Here! For each typo reminds us that not so long ago—and well after four young men from Britain came along to upend our lives—we had no spell checks, or indeed computers, at all.
I listen to the band's songs as I write these words, wondering why they mattered so much then—and do to this day. I start with the first songs, the ones to which I, and so many, first awakened, then move on chronologically. Today, on the far side of the Beatles phenomenon, I'm struck by the purity of their musical offerings, the seductive simplicity of the stories they tell.
In "Something," there's a woman who moves. Little else intrudes beyond the emotion that that movement, and person, inspires. In "Till There Was You," there are birds, singing, and a female who makes the singer (Paul) hear them as if for the first time. The Lennon-McCartney songbook is full of those who want to hold us tight, be our man, whisper words of love. And they want to do so "Eight Days a Week"!
These lyrics can be unabashedly romantic. Yet the Beatles themselves, even then, were somewhat different, as we would later learn. "They weren't innocent at all," remarks Anne Brown, one of a core group of die-hard Beatlemaniacs interviewed for this volume. As she wryly points out, "They did not want to hold your hand."
Oh, well. At least at first, they pretended they did. Later their music darkened, becoming metallic, out of control by comparison. And psychedelia, which the Beatles would soon take up—or is it the other way around?—seemed to lead straight to the apocalypse. It deconstructed the mind, each individual, all the world, and it presaged the violence to come.
But most of the music that acts as a subliminal soundtrack to The Beatles Are Here!—the songs evoked over and over by writers and fans in these pages—was written before rock music darken and metallic, out of control . . .
In 1964, when the Beatles first landed on our shores, America was reeling, in mourning, divided against itself. Some of us, growing up, felt we needed to run—away from our homes and families, toward something new. No wonder the band meant as much to us as it did! We needed its simple, hand-holding message. We needed its love.
And there it is, in the Beatles' gentle early songs: "Please Please Me," "All My Loving," you name it. Each is a distinct universe, shiny and pristine, each one a haven. You can walk right in, and be safe.
Which I think partly explains why these musicians mattered so much then—and still dominate half a century on. Their music seduced us all those years ago. It won us over. Then it changed just as radically as its audience did, moving through violence, protest, drugs, spiritual awakening, and more. It brought us to the next phase, long before some of us even suspected that change was in the air.
It's amazing, yet entirely right, that this band is still on top. The Beatles Are Here! indeed. In many ways, they never left. Today, they're as vivid, appealing, and powerful as the very first song of theirs that some of us ever heard:
"She Loves You."
We loved them.
We were there.
* When asked in a 1971 Rolling Stone interview where he and Yoko Ono would like to be when they were sixty-four, Lennon said, "I hope we're a nice old couple living off the coast of Ireland, or something like that, looking at our scrapbook of madness."
Tools of Satan, Liverpool Division
by Joe Queenan
MY FATHER WOULD not let me and my three sisters watch the Beatles when they appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964. His official reason for imposing this interdiction was because the Catholic Church had identified the Beatles as tools of Satan. This was strange because even at that very early juncture, the Beatles, with the possible exception of John, seemed quite harmless and even cuddly. I cannot recall in what capacity, or through what specific channel, the Church had singled out the Beatles as minions of Lucifer; their proscription may very well have obtained only at the Tri-State level, with reports of their villainy appearing in a popular Philadelphia publication, the Catholic Standard & Times, which kept tabs on satanic activity in the Delaware Valley.
Whatever his reasoning, my father, a devout though not especially satisfactory Catholic, told us in advance that he would be commandeering our tiny black-and-white television on each of the three consecutive Sunday nights in question, preventing us from participating in one of the most famous events in the history of the medium, if not the planet. He was devout, he was doctrinaire, and he was breathtakingly mean.
My older sister says that I circumvented this edict by sneaking over to our uncle Jerry's house and watching the Beatles on his television set on that first Sunday evening. I seem to recall that my three sisters, fourteen, nine, and six at the time, got left out in the cold, an injustice that may have scarred them for life. They have no clear memory of seeing that first show. But I have never actually raised the question with them. My uncle was no more a fan of pop music than my father—he was the only Republican in our family and positively worshipped the duplicitous, vindictive Richard Nixon—but he was not an out-and-out jerk. He recognized that these broadcasts were important to us, and he treated them with commensurate gravity. He understood that things are serious to those who take them seriously, even if they seem frivolous or ridiculous to you personally.
Moreover, as a hotshot salesman for Philadelphia Gas & Electric, he knew a hot product when he saw one. He could see what was coming—a tidal wave—and he understood that it was time to get out of the way. The Fifties were over, the age of the silver-throated crooner had passed, and the Big Bands were not coming back. I seem to recall my uncle snickering at the Beatles' silly hair and cutie-pie laminated suits during their legendary Ed Sullivan appearances. But in no other way did he interfere with our viewing pleasure.
Today I remember no specifics about the other two broadcasts, other than that I enjoyed every second of them. My mother may have arranged it so that my father was not at home those second two Sunday evenings. But I do recall that the thought of not seeing those programs was inconceivable at the time. I was thirteen years old when the Beatles came to the United States and to this day I believe that my life as a sentient human being, and not merely as my parents' chattel, began at that moment. This would not have happened had Herman's Hermits or the Dave Clark Five been the first to arrive on these shores. Whatever the Beatles had, no one else in my lifetime had it, with the single notable exception of Michael Jackson, who possessed a similar ability to mesmerize an entire planet. (Born in 1950, I was too young to remember Elvis's first big splash.)
To my best knowledge, only Jackson, Presley, and the boyish Frank Sinatra ever exerted this kind of hypnotic sway over an entire society. Madonna, though ubiquitous, was never beloved. And no one ever lined up to see her movies. My daughter went through her childhood desperately waiting for her generation's equivalent of the Beatles to show up. They never showed up. The Backstreet Boys and 'N Sync showed up instead. The closest she ever got to the Beatles was Jimmy Eat World. And the Vines. And Matchbox Twenty. And so on.
The arrival of the Beatles was the first time I felt that the world might belong to me. Until I heard "She Loves You" on my sister's transistor radio in December 1963, I had no interest in music, period. Until that moment I viewed music as an annoyance at best, and at worst as a punitive child-rearing device. I had grown up in a house dominated by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Patti Page, Perry Como, and Mel Tormé, along with more explicitly sinister figures such as Doris Day, Jerry Vale, and Vic Damone. On Saturday nights, as part of his sadistic pop cultural brainwashing program, my father would force us to gather in the living room and watch The Lawrence Welk Show. Welk, an uberschmaltzy accordionist and bandleader from Strasburg, North Dakota, with a pronounced German accent, was as corny as the day was long, performing treacly versions of wunnerful, wunnerful, wunnerful standards with his Champagne Music Makers, milking them to the very depths of their ghastly insipidity. To this day, rebroadcasts of the shows are among the most popular programs on public television, suggesting that the dream of public television has not yet been fulfilled.
My sisters and I grew up despising Welk and all those of his ilk, so when the Beatles showed up, we felt the way the French must have felt when the GIs swarmed into Paris in August 1944. The Beatles liberated young people from Victor Borge, Robert Goulet, Steve and Eydie, and the demented sing-along-with-the-bouncing-dots schlock immortalized by Mitch Miller. The Beatles liberated young people from bland show tunes, ethnic hooey like "Volare" and "Danke Schoen," and stultifying novelty tunes like "Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh" and "Mr. Custer."
The Beatles held out hope that life might actually be worth living, that popular culture need not be gray, predictable, sappy, lethal. To this day, what I feel toward the Beatles is not so much affection or reverence. It is gratitude.
People like my father hated the Beatles because they had long hair and silly suits and came from a foreign country and were young. But mostly they hated them for the same reason the hair bands of the 1980s hated Nirvana: Because they could see the handwriting on the wall. They could see that the Beatles were a cultural writ of execution for a society that idolized songs like "How Much Is That Doggy in the Window?" and "Blame It on the Bossa Nova."
The Beatles swept away Pat Boone, the Kingston Trio, doo-wop, and all that other twaddle in about thirty-six hours. Or, let's say, they marginalized it. To this day, my English wife, who saw the Beatles in concert at age thirteen, cannot listen to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and Andy Williams, or to songs like "The Girl from Ipanema," without wincing, because in her view, the whole point of the Beatles was to bury that stuff forever.
Some adults understood this. My mother once told me that she knew that the world no longer belonged to her when Elvis first appeared on the scene. People of my age have the same feeling about hip-hop; the world stopped belonging to us when our kids started listening to N.W.A. But for my father Elvis was merely the first shot across the bow. Elvis and Chuck Berry and Motown and Bob Dylan, all predating the Beatles, were no more than flesh wounds; the Beatles were an arrow right through the heart. At some level he must have understood that the world would never be the same after the Beatles, that while Sammy Davis Jr. and Lawrence Welk might live on in some vestigial capacity, they would no longer rule the roost.
He dreaded the Fab Four; they were emissaries of doom. Yet, for some inexplicable reason, he did not mind us watching the Rolling Stones when they appeared on shows like Shindig! and The Hollywood Palace and Ed Sullivan. This may have been because by the time the Stones and the Animals and the Kinks showed up, the Beatles had already taken Normandy. The Stones and the Animals and the Kinks were like the Greeks who came streaming through the streets of Troy after the warriors concealed inside the Trojan Horse had thrown open the city gates. The bands that followed the Beatles were darker and raunchier and scarier than John, Paul, George and Ringo, who were really quite wholesome. Be that as it may, it was the Beatles who lay concealed inside the Trojan Horse, not the Stones, the Kinks or the Animals. It was the Beatles who burnt the topless towers of Ilium.
With the Beatles, the group's second album, but the first truly great one, was released in the UK on November 22, 1963, the day John F. Kennedy was murdered. My father, the son of Irish-Catholic immigrants who arrived in a nation that despised them, never recovered from JFK's assassination. He took Kennedy's murder personally, sensing perhaps that Kennedy would be the last Irish-Catholic president he would see in his lifetime. When I was older, I was struck by the irony in this, because I have always believed that the Beatles' stupendous success in America was directly related to JFK's death. I remember reading this theory years and years after the fact and thinking, "Yes. Here is one theory about pop culture that is not stupid or obvious."
The Beatles helped heal America. Or at least young America. Or at least most of young America, because there were still plenty of people in Dixie who were more than happy to see JFK go. Healing is what music does best. It stops the bleeding. The Beatles did not stop the bleeding all by themselves; the Supremes, the Miracles, the Temptations and the Four Tops pitched in too. But the Beatles got the process started. Some musicians heal ethnic groups. Some musicians heal nations. The Beatles healed an entire planet.
People love to romanticize the 1960s, but the only part of it you could actually enjoy was the music. Everything else was hell. Lynchings. Assassinations. Vietnam. George Wallace. Nixon. Jersey Boys. At least that is my take on it.
The first song I ever paid the slightest bit of attention to was "She Loves You." I heard it right around Christmastime in 1963. I was thirteen years old. It was the first time in my life I heard a song that seemed to speak directly to me and not to adults. To this day, as much as I love "Honky-Tonk Woman" and "Purple Haze" and "White Rabbit," I still think that "She Loves You" is the greatest song ever written. For me, it is and always will be the song that changed the world. I love that song. I absolutely love it. And with a love like that, you know you should be glad.
Greil Marcus, rock critic
ONE THING I will never forget about being a student [at the University of California, Berkeley] was reading in the San Francisco Chronicle that this British rock 'n' roll group was going to be on The Ed Sullivan Show. And I thought that sounded funny: I didn't know they had rock 'n' roll in England. So I went down to the commons room of my dorm to watch it and I figured there'd be an argument over what to watch. But instead there were 200 people there, and everybody had turned up to see The Ed Sullivan Show. "Where did all these people come from?" I didn't know people cared about rock 'n' roll. I thought it was quite odd. . . .
. . . I go back to my dorm room and all you're hearing is the Beatles, either on record or coming out of the radio. I sit down with this guy who's older than me—he's a senior, I'm a sophomore—and he was this very pompous kind of guy, but I'll never forget his words. It was late at night and he said, "Could be that just as our generation was brought together by Elvis Presley, it may be that we will be brought together again by the Beatles." What a bizarre thing to say! But of course he was right. Later that week I went down to Palo Alto—I had grown up there and in Menlo Park, on the Peninsula—and there was this one outpost of bohemianism, a coffeehouse called Saint Michael's Alley, where they only played folk music. But that night they were only playing Meet the Beatles. And it just sounded like the spookiest stuff I'd ever heard. Particularly "Don't Bother Me," the George Harrison song. So the spring of '64 was all Beatles. But the fall [when the Free Speech Movement erupted on the Berkeley campus] was something else.
We Saw Them Standing There
by Amanda Vaill
IN FEBRUARY OF
"A goody bag of tributes and recollections." —Vanity Fair
"One of the more fascinating new books on the Fab Four's impact." —The Boston Globe
"A great crop of recollections of the first wave of Beatlemania. There are reminiscences by fans from big cities and tiny towns, some sweet, some hilarious." —Tampa Bay Times
"This winsome book is overwhelmingly infused with affection both for the Beatles and for the opportunity to revisit childhood and adolescent memories . . . Readers seeking a nostalgia-tinged picture of the Beatles are in for a treat." —Library Journal
"In this compulsively readable personal history, Rowlands gathers the recollections of fans, writers, musicians, and artists about the deep ways that the Beatles and their music affected them." —Publishers Weekly
- On Sale
- Feb 4, 2014
- Page Count
- 288 pages
- Publisher
- Algonquin Books
- ISBN-13
- 9781616203610
