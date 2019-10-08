Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
World of Reading For the Love of Soccer!
Level 2
What does the world’s greatest soccer player love about the game? The same things that you and I do! Speed, teamwork, dribbling, passing, taking your best shot–and making a G-O-O-A-A-A-L!
Join Pelé, world champion soccer star, as he celebrates the kick and thrill of his favorite sport. Artist Frank Morrison sets up the play with two dynamic visual stories: Pelé’s inspiring rise to fame, and a young fan’s efforts to follow in his hero’s speedy footsteps. Together, words and pictures deliver all the fun and excitement of a closely matched game.
"A must-share for soccer enthusiasts of any age."—Kirkus Reviews
"Exuberant."—Booklist
"Dynamic."—School Library Journal