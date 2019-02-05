Discover an inspiring faith journey and learn about the spiritual gifts within yourself with this honest and stirring book by President Trump’s personal pastor.
Paula shares her journey of faith in SOMETHING GREATER, what she calls “a love letter to God from a messed up Mississippi girl.” She details feeling led to a higher calling as a child, how she came to serve others as a female pastor, and what led to being asked to become spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump.
SOMETHING GREATER will encourage readers to know and understand the “something greater” that is in all of them, and will teach them how to cling to Jesus Christ in times of need and abundance.