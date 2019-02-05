Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Discover an inspiring faith journey and learn about the spiritual gifts within yourself with this honest and stirring book by President Trump’s personal pastor.

Early in Paula’s life, she didn’t know God, but there was always a pull to something greater. Once she prayed for salvation at the age of eighteen, Paula finally understood the meaning of grace and purpose, and realized God had been taking care of her the whole time.

Paula shares her journey of faith in SOMETHING GREATER, what she calls “a love letter to God from a messed up Mississippi girl.” She details feeling led to a higher calling as a child, how she came to serve others as a female pastor, and what led to being asked to become spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump.

SOMETHING GREATER will encourage readers to know and understand the “something greater” that is in all of them, and will teach them how to cling to Jesus Christ in times of need and abundance.

Meet The Author: Paula White-Cain

Paula White-Cain is the senior Pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida, and the spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump. She hosts Paula White Today, and is a renowned life coach, bestselling author, and highly sought after motivational speaker. Paula’s commitment to humanity is felt worldwide as she reaches out through numerous charities and compassion ministries, fulfilling her mission and call to transform lives, heal hearts, and win souls. She lives in the Orlando area with her husband, Jonathan Cain.

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

On Sale: October 15th 2019

Price: $24 / $30 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781546033479

