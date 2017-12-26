First Year Baby Care (2016)

Babies Didn’t Come with Instructions…Until Now!

Keep this easy-to-use book handy, so you can get the latest medical advice whenever you need help!



It provides up-to-date medical information to guide you through your baby’s first year.

It includes the latest information on newborn screening, well-baby checkups, vaccination schedules, and expanded information on nutrition, including how to prevent food allergies and childhood obesity.



You’ll find complete information on the daily basics of baby care.

For example: bathing, diapering, and breast- or formula-feeding your baby, and baby exercises. Plus, the latest information on these important issues:

Breastfeeding for working mothers

Car seat and crib safety

Childproofing your home

Circumcision

Day care options

Diaper choices

Environmental hazards

Making homemade baby food

Monthly developmental milestones

Prebiotics, probiotics, and fatty acids

Traveling with your baby



The expanded medical care section covers 40 different emergencies and illnesses.

Each topic includes what you need to know, supplies you will need, typical symptoms, what to check, information on when to get professional help, and step-by-step instruction on how to treat at home. Some of the topics covered are:

Colic

Gastroesophageal reflux

Head trauma

Infant and child CPR

Influenza

Seizures

Thrush

Whooping cough