Keeping At It
The Quest for Sound Money and Good Government
The extraordinary life story of the former chairman of the Federal Reserve, whose absolute integrity provides the inspiration we need as our constitutional system and political tradition are being tested to the breaking point.
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Paul Volcker is the greatest man I have known. He is endowed to the highest degree with what the Romans called virtus (virtue): moral courage, integrity, sagacity, prudence and devotion to the service of country. This book is more than an account of his life. It is his credo." —Martin Wolf, Financial Times
"Never has a message like Paul Volcker's been more important. At a time of deep divisions in this country, his courageous fight for America's financial and economic stability--under six different U.S. presidents--provide a model that should unite us all." —President Jimmy Carter
"This book is a monument erected by a man who played a key role in the world financial affairs over more than 50 years. Paul Volcker was the only one to master inflation in the early '80s. He devoted himself to public service with exceptional integrity and energy." —Jacques de Larosiere, advisor to the chairman of BNP Paribas SA, chairman of the strategic committee of Agence France Tresor, and former director of the International Monetary Fund
"Paul Volcker is an American hero who has seen more and done more to shape the world economy than anyone else over the last 50 years. His memoir Keeping at It is a must read." —Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates and author of Principles
"Keeping at It is a delight to read. It is the story of the long and distinguished banking career of the remarkable Paul Volcker, who has dedicated his entire adult life to building a sound central banking system for the United States and beyond. When this pillar of wisdom and integrity tells us that effective governance in the US is broken, we must listen. And those of us who care about America's future must answer Paul's call to do whatever it takes to fix it." —John C. Bogle, founder of The Vanguard Group