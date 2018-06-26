Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Keeping At It

Keeping At It

The Quest for Sound Money and Good Government

by

by

The extraordinary life story of the former chairman of the Federal Reserve, whose absolute integrity provides the inspiration we need as our constitutional system and political tradition are being tested to the breaking point.

 

As chairman of the Federal Reserve (1979-1987), Paul Volcker slayed the inflation dragon that was consuming the American economy and restored the world’s faith in central bankers. That extraordinary feat was just one pivotal episode in a decades-long career serving six presidents.
Told with wit, humor, and down-to-earth erudition, the narrative of Volcker’s career illuminates the changes that have taken place in American life, government, and the economy since World War II. He vibrantly illustrates the crises he managed alongside the world’s leading politicians, central bankers, and financiers. Yet he first found his model for competent and ethical governance in his father, the town manager of Teaneck, NJ, who instilled Volcker’s dedication to absolute integrity and his “three verities” of stable prices, sound finance, and good government.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Political

On Sale: October 30th 2018

Price: $28 / $36.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781541788312

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Paul Volcker is the greatest man I have known. He is endowed to the highest degree with what the Romans called virtus (virtue): moral courage, integrity, sagacity, prudence and devotion to the service of country. This book is more than an account of his life. It is his credo." —Martin Wolf, Financial Times

"Never has a message like Paul Volcker's been more important. At a time of deep divisions in this country, his courageous fight for America's financial and economic stability--under six different U.S. presidents--provide a model that should unite us all." —President Jimmy Carter

"This book is a monument erected by a man who played a key role in the world financial affairs over more than 50 years. Paul Volcker was the only one to master inflation in the early '80s. He devoted himself to public service with exceptional integrity and energy." —Jacques de Larosiere, advisor to the chairman of BNP Paribas SA, chairman of the strategic committee of Agence France Tresor, and former director of the International Monetary Fund

"Paul Volcker is an American hero who has seen more and done more to shape the world economy than anyone else over the last 50 years. His memoir Keeping at It is a must read." —Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates and author of Principles

"Keeping at It is a delight to read. It is the story of the long and distinguished banking career of the remarkable Paul Volcker, who has dedicated his entire adult life to building a sound central banking system for the United States and beyond. When this pillar of wisdom and integrity tells us that effective governance in the US is broken, we must listen. And those of us who care about America's future must answer Paul's call to do whatever it takes to fix it." —John C. Bogle, founder of The Vanguard Group

In the News

Paul Volcker’s memoir invites a rethink of the fight against inflation

Mr Volcker acted with grim determination, tightening monetary policy even as the economy sank into deep recession and beleaguered Americans pleaded for relief. Eventually he not only routed inflation, but also won a hard-earned credibility for the Fed that would help successors keep inflation stable. Mr Volcker himself recounts the story in a new memoir, “Keeping At It”, which calls on central banks to resist the siren song of loose money.
Paul Volcker’s Wisdom for America’s Rigged Economy

At the age of ninety-one, Volcker has published a memoir that is ultimately a cri de coeur from a patriotic American....“Keeping At It,” which is published by PublicAffairs, is also refreshingly subversive, and packed with the sort of perspective that only age can bring.
