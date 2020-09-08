Make the most of the natural beauty and adventurous spirit of the “U.P.,” from vast aquamarine waters to charming upland townships, with Moon Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic, flexible itineraries, including a weekend on Mackinac Island, designed for outdoor adventurers, lake lovers, fall foliage seekers, and more

including a weekend on Mackinac Island, designed for outdoor adventurers, lake lovers, fall foliage seekers, and more Top experiences and things to do: Relax in a cozy lake lodge or a grand Victorian-style hotel, sample local vintages at U.P. wineries, kick back at an outdoor summer concert, or tour dozens of picturesque lighthouses. Indulge in local delicacies like Cornish pasties, Swedish meatballs, and Mackinac Island fudge. Wander around the country’s best preserved ghost town or watch costumed interpreters reenact battles at historic military sites.

Relax in a cozy lake lodge or a grand Victorian-style hotel, sample local vintages at U.P. wineries, kick back at an outdoor summer concert, or tour dozens of picturesque lighthouses. Indulge in local delicacies like Cornish pasties, Swedish meatballs, and Mackinac Island fudge. Wander around the country’s best preserved ghost town or watch costumed interpreters reenact battles at historic military sites. Best outdoor adventures for every season: Hike past colorful maple forests and rushing waterfalls, and spot wild moose, red foxes, and white-tailed deer. Trot through flower-filled meadows on horseback or cycle through history on a bike tour. Spend a summer day boating, fishing and swimming, or go skiing, snowshoeing, or snowmobiling on a winter afternoon

Hike past colorful maple forests and rushing waterfalls, and spot wild moose, red foxes, and white-tailed deer. Trot through flower-filled meadows on horseback or cycle through history on a bike tour. Spend a summer day boating, fishing and swimming, or go skiing, snowshoeing, or snowmobiling on a winter afternoon Expert advice on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around from lifelong Michigander Paul Vachon

on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around from lifelong Michigander Paul Vachon Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Thorough background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and local culture

With Moon Michigan’s Upper Peninsula’s expert tips, local insight, and countless activities, you can plan your trip your way.





Exploring more of the Mitten State? Try Moon Michigan.