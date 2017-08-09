Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Rugged wilderness, freshwater coastline, and picturesque small towns: explore the best of the “U.P.” with Moon Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Inside you’ll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, from a weekend on Mackinac Island to a week exploring the eastern or western peninsula, designed for outdoor adventurers, history and culture buffs, foliage seekers, and more
- Unique activities and ideas for every season: Relax in quaint European-style towns, kick back at an outdoor summer concert, and sample local delicacies like Cornish pasties, Swedish meatballs, and Mackinac Island fudge. Hike through maple forests, catch a glimpse of wild moose, red foxes, and white-tailed deer, and camp under the starry sky. Get out on the water and spend the day boating, fishing, and swimming, or try skiing, snowshoeing, or snowmobiling in the winter
- Honest advice on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around from lifelong Michigander Paul Vachon
- Detailed maps and helpful reference photos throughout
- Focused coverage of the Straits of Mackinac, Escanaba and the Lake Michigan shore, the Superior Upland, Keweenaw Peninsula and Isle Royale, Marquette and the Lake Superior shore, Whitefish Bay, and the Lake Huron shore
- Thorough background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and local culture
Exploring more of the Mitten State? Try Moon Michigan.
