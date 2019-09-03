Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Michigan
Lakeside Getaways, Scenic Drives, Outdoor Recreation
Moon Michigan reveals the best of the Great Lakes State's charming small towns, vibrant cities, and vast, untouched wilderness. Inside you'll find:
Exploring more of the Midwest? Try Moon Minneapolis & St. Paul or Moon Wisconsin.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries for beach-goers, hikers, foodies, road-trippers, and more, including wine country getaways, a romantic weekend on Mackinac Island, four days in the Upper Peninsula, and the best of Detroit and Ann Arbor
- Unique experiences and can’t-miss sights: Hike through evergreen forests or along freshwater coastlines, catch a glimpse of wild moose and black bears, and set up camp under a crystal-clear summer sky. Spend your days fishing, boating, and swimming in pristine lakes, or snowmobiling and cross-country skiing. Browse galleries and gardens in Ann Arbor, or explore Motor City’s rich industrial and musical history. Take a romantic carriage ride on Mackinac or a scenic tour of wine country, and discover the best spots to see fall foliage
- The best outdoor activities, including the top beaches, hikes, and golf courses
- Expert advice from Detroit local Paul Vachon on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from campsites and motels to golf resorts and lakeside lodges
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history
