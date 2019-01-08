Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

IFLScience Molecular Magnet Set

IFLScience Molecular Magnet Set

Say It With Science!

by

Chocolate, coffee, hot sauce, wine, sleep, love — these are a few of our favorite things. And they’re just a few of magnets in this one-of-a-kind set that lets you express yourself with science! Perfect for science-lovers, this kit includes:

  • 15 molecular magnets, each highlighting a beloved indulgence. Magnet size is 1-3/4 x 2″.
  • 32-page book on the science behind the world’s favorite molecules, with full-color illustrations throughout
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Puns & Wordplay

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762494521

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews