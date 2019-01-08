Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
IFLScience Molecular Magnet Set
Say It With Science!
Chocolate, coffee, hot sauce, wine, sleep, love — these are a few of our favorite things. And they’re just a few of magnets in this one-of-a-kind set that lets you express yourself with science! Perfect for science-lovers, this kit includes:Read More
- 15 molecular magnets, each highlighting a beloved indulgence. Magnet size is 1-3/4 x 2″.
- 32-page book on the science behind the world’s favorite molecules, with full-color illustrations throughout
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use