Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

IFLScience: Another F*#king Fascinating Spin Around the Sun

IFLScience: Another F*#king Fascinating Spin Around the Sun

A 12-Month Undated Planner

by

This is the planner that only the world’s most off-beat, irreverent, and weirdly wonderful source of science could produce. From the creators of IFLScience comes this 12-month planner, which includes:

  • Notes on historic happenings in science, tied to particular days of the year, to help keep you motivated to live your most fascinating life.
  • Undated weekly and monthly overviews for recording dates and appointments.
  • Blank pages for tracking appointments, goals, observations, and to-do lists.
  • 50 spot illustrations throughout.
  • Rounded corners and full-color cover.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / History

On Sale: July 7th 2020

Price: $20 / $26 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9780762494491

RP Studio
Calendar
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews