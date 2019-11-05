Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
IFLScience: Another F*#king Fascinating Spin Around the Sun
A 12-Month Undated Planner
This is the planner that only the world’s most off-beat, irreverent, and weirdly wonderful source of science could produce. From the creators of IFLScience comes this 12-month planner, which includes:
-
Notes on historic happenings in science, tied to particular days of the year, to help keep you motivated to live your most fascinating life.
-
Undated weekly and monthly overviews for recording dates and appointments.
-
Blank pages for tracking appointments, goals, observations, and to-do lists.
-
50 spot illustrations throughout.
-
Rounded corners and full-color cover.
Calendar
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use