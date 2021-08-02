Crunchyroll Essential Anime

An insightful guide to the under-explored medium of anime, Crunchyroll's Essential Anime features 50 influential and unforgettable anime series and films that have left an undeniable impact on our culture.
More than just a list of anime to watch, Essential Anime digs into the distinct stories of the creators and studios behind the making of these must-see anime titles and the personal connections and importance they hold with anime fans around the world. With commentary on anime's history and lasting appeal, recommendation lists, and hundreds of stunning images, Crunchyroll's Essential Anime is an indispensable guide for anime lovers and fans, offering an entertaining and moving narrative about anime's true impact on pop culture.
Ranging from classic and modern series and films this official guide will explore iconic and must-see:
- Feature films: Akira (1988), Princess Mononoke (1997), Millennium Actress (2001), Metropolis (2001), Tekkonkinkreet (2006), Sword of the Stranger (2007), Summer Wars (2009), and Your Name (2016)
- Series: Astro Boy (1968), Lupin the 3rd (1967), Macross (1982), Ranma 1/2 (1989), Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995), Dragon Ball Z (1989), Sailor Moon (1992), Revolutionary Girl Utena (1997), Pokémon (1997), One Piece (1999), K-On! (2007), Fullmetal Alchemist:Brotherhood (2009), Sword Art Online (2012), Yuri On Ice!!! (2016), My Hero Academia (2018), and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)
- And more!
