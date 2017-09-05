Dr. Patrick Walsh's Guide to Surviving Prostate Cancer

What causes prostate cancer? Your risk factors, including heredity, diet, and environment.

Can I prevent prostate cancer? How some simple changes in your diet and lifestyle can help prevent or delay the disease.

Does prostate cancer need to be treated at all? This hot-button issue is vital for men to understand.

How do I know if I have prostate cancer? An explanation of the recently refined and expanded recommendations.

How can my prostate cancer be treated? The pros and cons of new technologies and new information on focal therapy.

Each year, more than 230,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 30-40% of patients who are diagnosed will eventually relapse. But the good news is that more men are being cured of this disease than ever before.Now in a revised fourth edition, this lifesaving guide by Dr. Patrick Walsh and award-winning science writer Janet Farrar Worthington offers a message of hope to every man facing this illness. Prostate cancer is a different disease in every man–which means that the right treatment varies for each person. Public awareness for this disease has transformed treatment and opened up new avenues of research; rapid advances in knowledge are being translated in new recommendations for management. In this book, Dr. Walsh will address questions such as: