365 Days in Italy Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2024

Description

Pure Amore.

It’s an Italian escape with every glance. Imagine yourself in the footsteps of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet, on the streets of Verona. Explore the lavish baroque cities of Sicily’s Val di Noto. Discover the beautiful lakes—Como, Garda, Maggiore—that have inspired artists and writers for centuries, from Pliny the Younger to Hemingway. Plus the elegant boulevards and Art Nouveau architecture of Turin, the snow-capped summits of the Gran Sasso d’Italia, and Trieste, where Jason and his Argonauts are said to have blown into town with their golden fleece. Each month’s destination is showcased through dozens of full-color photographs plus detailed captions with history, highlights, and traveler’s tips. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.