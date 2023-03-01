Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

365 Days in Italy Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2024
365 Days in Italy Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2024

by Patricia Schultz

by Workman Calendars

Calendar
Calendar

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

Workman Publishing Company

ISBN-13

9781523518449

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Italy

Description

Pure Amore.
It's an Italian escape with every glance. Imagine yourself in the footsteps of Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet, on the streets of Verona. Explore the lavish baroque cities of Sicily's Val di Noto. Discover the beautiful lakes—Como, Garda, Maggiore—that have inspired artists and writers for centuries, from Pliny the Younger to Hemingway. Plus the elegant boulevards and Art Nouveau architecture of Turin, the snow-capped summits of the Gran Sasso d'Italia, and Trieste, where Jason and his Argonauts are said to have blown into town with their golden fleece. Each month's destination is showcased through dozens of full-color photographs plus detailed captions with history, highlights, and traveler's tips.  Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

