1,000 Places to See Before You Die
Revised Second Edition
Description
The world is calling. Time to answer.
The world’s wonders, continent by continent: A trek through Morocco’s Atlas Mountains. Sri Lanka’s Hill Country. A sunrise balloon safari over the Masai Mara. Canyon de Chelly. The sacred festivals of Bhutan. The Amalfi Coast. Sailing the Mekong River.
In all, 1,000 places guaranteed to give travelers the shivers: sacred ruins, coral reefs, hilltop villages, deserted beaches, wine trails, hidden islands, opera houses, wildlife preserves, castles, museums, and more. Each entry tells why it’s essential to visit and includes hotels, restaurants, and festivals to check out. Then come the completely updated nuts and bolts: websites, phone numbers, prices, best times to visit.
1,000 Places to See Before You Die is the world’s bestselling travel book and a #1 New York Times bestseller. 1,000 Places reinvented the idea of travel book as both wish list and practical guide. As Newsweek wrote, it “tells you what’s beautiful, what’s fun, and what’s just unforgettable—everywhere on earth.” Second edition includes 600 full-color photographs, over 200 entirely new entries. More suggestions for places to stay, restaurants to visit, festivals to check out. And along with starred restaurants and historic hotels, you'll also find moderately priced gems that don’t compromise on atmosphere or charm.
What's Inside
Praise
“At last, a book that tells you what's beautiful, what's fun and what's just unforgettable—everywhere on earth.”
—Newsweek
“The perennial guide to iconic travel destination....We read the entire book, stopping to gasp, comment and bookmark several pages along the way.”
—The Huffington Post
“[1,000 Places to See Before You Die] has joined the canon of classic reference tomes that earn periodic updates and cozy homes on the bookshelf next to the thesaurus. It is sure to land under many trees this year.”
—TIME.com
“Globe-trotters and vicarious adventure-seekers alike will find this full revamp of a world traveler’s bible even more informative and inspiring than before.”
—Entertainment Weekly
“Schultz has given her iconic guide a complete makeover. With 500 new photographs, 200 new entries and 28 new countries, the second edition is more informative, budget-conscious and user-friendly.”
—BookPage
“It’s a big world out there, which makes it hard to decide on a vacation destination. The Internet can seem just as vast when it comes time to research. That’s why Patricia Schultz’s 1,000 Places to See Before You Die deserves a place on your bookshelf. A great inspiration tool that includes both the obvious…and the less so.”
—The Washington Post
“She [Schultz] has managed to work a little literary magic here—and still keep her original 1,000 favorite places—by reorganizing and rewriting the content of the first edition. As always, her entries are irresistibly idiosyncratic, from ‘Beer in Belgium’ to ‘The Last Supper’ and Other Works of Leonardo Da Vinci.’”
—Chicago Tribune
“The names of authors who have sold millions of travel guidebooks are widely known: Fodor. Frommer. Steves. Oh, and don't forget Schultz. You know, Patricia Schultz. Still not familiar? Her signature title surely is: ‘1,000 Places to See Before You Die.’ [She is] the travel expert who launched legions of bucket lists back in 2003 (before we even knew what a bucket list was).”
—San Jose Mercury News
“Whether they’re outdoor adventures or simply armchair travelers, readers on your holiday list will enjoy 1,000 Places to See Before You Die. Informative, clear and accessible.”
—Ventura County Star
“Patricia Schultz’s classic bucket list book of travel musts have been updated, and the second edition has full color, revised information and about 200 new entries. It’s fun to peruse when putting together your travel wish list.”
—Chicago Sun Times
“1,000 Places to See Before You Die...should set anybody’s imagination soaring. It is a book to browse under the Snuggie on a long winter night and daydream with.”
—Delaware Star News
“For travelers who think they’ve seen it all, surely there’s a place you haven’t visited in this newly revised classic bestseller.”
—Pittsburgh Post Gazette
“[1,000 Places to See Before You Die] has joined the canon of classic reference tomes that earn periodic updates and cozy homes on the bookshelf next to the thesaurus. It is sure to land under many trees this year.”
“Globe-trotters and vicarious adventure-seekers alike will find this full revamp of a world traveler’s bible even more informative and inspiring than before.”
“Schultz has given her iconic guide a complete makeover. With 500 new photographs, 200 new entries and 28 new countries, the second edition is more informative, budget-conscious and user-friendly.”
“It’s a big world out there, which makes it hard to decide on a vacation destination. The Internet can seem just as vast when it comes time to research. That’s why Patricia Schultz’s 1,000 Places to See Before You Die deserves a place on your bookshelf. The revised version of the 2003 bestseller is a great inspiration tool that includes both the obvious…and the less so.”
“She [Schultz] has managed to work a little literary magic here—and still keep her original 1,000 favorite places—by reorganizing and rewriting the content of the first edition. As always, her entries are irresistibly idiosyncratic, from ‘Beer in Belgium’ to ‘The Last Supper’ and Other Works of Leonardo Da Vinci.’”
“The names of authors who have sold millions of travel guidebooks are widely known: Fodor. Frommer. Steves. Oh, and don't forget Schultz. You know, Patricia Schultz. Still not familiar? Her signature title surely is: ‘1,000 Places to See Before You Die.’ The travel expert who launched legions of bucket lists back in 2003 (before we even knew what a bucket list was) has just come out with a massive, full-color second edition and companion iPad app.”
“Whether they’re outdoor adventures or simply armchair travelers, readers on your holiday list will enjoy 1,000 Places to See Before You Die. Informative, clear and accessible.”
“The perennial guide to iconic travel destination is back with a brand-new edition. We read the entire book, stopping to gasp, comment and bookmark several pages along the way.”
“Patricia Schultz’s classic bucket list book of travel musts have been updated, and the second edition has full color, revised information and about 200 new entries. It’s fun to peruse when putting together your travel wish list.”
“For travelers who think they’ve seen it all, surely there’s a place you haven’t visited in this newly revised classic bestseller.”
“1,000 Places to See Before You Die is out in a new full-color second edition, and should set anybody’s imagination soaring. It is a book to browse under the Snuggie on a long winter night and daydream with.”
