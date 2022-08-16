Free shipping on orders $35+

1,000 Places to See Before You Die Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

1,000 Places to See Before You Die Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2023

A Traveler's Calendar

by Patricia Schultz

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 4, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 4, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516414

Genre

Travel / Travel / General

Description

Travel the world (with or without leaving home) all year long.

It’s daily inspiration to stop dreaming and get going, whether getting on a plane or daydreaming in your armchair. From Patricia Schultz, author of the #1 New York Times bestselling travel book 1,000 Places to See Before You Die, this calendar delivers a monthly itinerary-in-photographs of a fascinating destination. Take off to the rugged coastline of Northern Ireland where molten lava created the Giant's Causeway, and visit Belfast for lively pubs and the shipyard where the Titanic was built. Visit Colombia for Bogota's colorful urban street art and a luxury camping experience in thatched huts near jungle hiking and pristine beaches. And celebrate spring among the cherry blossoms of Washington, DC, with a side visit to the pandas at the National Zoo. Each month features a large image at the top of the page, dozens of smaller photos throughout the grid, and lively and informative text revealing hidden treasures and offering fresh insights into popular tourist sites.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less