The Easter Story

This small book with about 200 words introduces young children to Jesus the man, from his teaching to his healing. And it gently reveals the meaning of Easter and the story of Christ’s death and Resurrection. Bright, colorful illustrations make this a perfect book for toddlers. Ages 2-5.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

On Sale: January 9th 2006

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780824955311

Trade Paperback
